Hobbs State Park Events

Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park, spanning a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Lake. It's an asset to the ecosystem and water with minimum human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 52-mile trail system with hiking, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails, and five primitive campsites. It's the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

Covid Update --

The Visitor Center has returned to offering in-person programs. All programs are outdoors and participants are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distance between households, respecting the safety and concerns of those around you. The programs are free and meet at the Education Pavilion by the Visitor Center unless otherwise noted.

Park staff will happily meet you at the door and fill you in on the details. Please note that visitors age 10 and up will be required to wear masks to enter. The indoor touch-screen exhibits, touch table, and children's activity corner will not be available. Visitors can view static exhibits and signs, and live animals. There will also be capacity limitations throughout the building. Restrooms will be open, but the drinking fountain will be closed. Please bear with us as we try to open with everyone's safety in mind.

Upcoming Events -- May 2021

Saturdays at the Visitor Center (unless otherwise noted).

May 23 --

Ozark Plateau Trail: Salamander and a Story -- 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23

Historic Van Winkle Hike (session 2 of 2) -- 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23

May 29 --

Van Winkle Trailhead: Reptile Rap -- 11 a.m. May 29

What Lives in Little Clifty Creek? -- 2 p.m. May 29 -- Meet at Education Pavilion near Visitor Center

May 30 --

Historic Van Winkle Trailhead: Hidden Wonders Scavenger Hike (session 2 of 2) -- 1 p.m. Sunday -- Meet at Education Pavilion near Visitor Center

For additional information on Hobbs programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental and the Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area Visitor Center, contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection (20201 East Hwy. 12, Rogers, AR 72756). To learn more about upcoming Friends of Hobbs speakers and other park programs, go to www.friendsofhobbs.com and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.six.