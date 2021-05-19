Fourth of July Parade is on

Although there may be some minor changes, Bella Vista's own Fourth of July Parade will be back this year celebrating a return to normalcy.

"We are just super excited," parade organizer Julie Hull said. The planning for the event is well underway and no one has expressed any concern due to covid 19, she said. It will start at 10 a.m. on July 3 at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center.

Between 2007 and 2019, the parade took place each year at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center on Highway 71B. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The parking lot provides a long stretch of awnings, so there's shade for many of the spectators. This year, the parade will circle the entire parking lot, leaving space for social distancing if the audience wants that.

Many of the participants from years past will return, Hull said. In the past, participants included scouts, veterans, local businesses, hot rods, bikes and much more. This year the pre-parade show may be smaller, she said, although it will open up the festivities with the pledge of allegiance.

In 2018, Julie and Tim Hull signed on to help with organizing.

Jim Parsons who started the parade with his group, the Bella Vista Patriots, will serve as master of ceremonies, Hull said. He will be joined by Mayor Peter Christie.

Parsons will also appoint a grand marshal. Many past grand marshals have been World War II veterans.

Parsons said he had one World War II veteran lined up to serve as grand marshal, but the man canceled. The perspective grand marshal was invited to travel to France and receive a medal for his part in the Normandy invasion. Parsons has another man in mind but hasn't spoken to him yet. He said he is committed to finding World War II veterans to honor since so many have passed away.

For more information about the pre-parade entertainment, call Parsons at 479-876-2624.

To be in the parade go to the website, www.bellavistaneighbor.com, or call Hull at 479-876-3379.