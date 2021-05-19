Family enjoys fishing together as weather holds out

Brendon Piper has some steak fillets ready as a backup plan, just in case his 5-year-old daughter doesn't catch any fish for dinner.

The weatherman initially called for rain, and the family had planned for their Sunday afternoon to be spent indoors, said Kristin Piper, Brendon's wife.

When the rain held off, and the weather turned out perfect for fishing, the couple decided to venture out with their daughter, Kylie.

"We thought, 'We might as well go outside,'" Kristen said.

The family brought their fishing gear, chairs -- and a hammock for resting on later.

They chose to fish off of one of the docks at Lake Norwood, mainly due to "ease of access," she said. The property owners used to live by Lake Rayburn, and fished there frequently, she added.

On this Sunday afternoon, the two girls decided to fish, with Brendon as their "guide." He said he would be called to duty if one of them caught a fish. Kristen said he would have to take the fish off the hook for them.

For five-year-old Kylie, fishing is a relatively new activity. She's caught two fish at her grandma's house in the past, yet is pretty well-equipped to leap into action if she gets a bite on the line.

Her plan: quickly reel it in so the fish doesn't get the food off the hook and then swim away, she said.

Dad Brendon, who jokes he is a "trained professional," has fished all his life. He says it's important for him to enjoy the outdoors together with his family while teaching his daughter a lifelong skill.

As the weather warmed up and the overcast clouds rolled in, Kylie said she hoped to catch at least two or three fish that afternoon.

What do they hope to catch? "Anything," Brendon said, smiling.

Photo by Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Kylie, Brendon and Kristen Piper are ready for an afternoon of fishing at Lake Norwod. The family brought along their hammock, just in case they wanted to take a break.