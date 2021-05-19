MUFON Club

The NW Section of Arkansas MUFON will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport Conference Room. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon. For additional information, contact Norm Walker via phone or text at 479-422-9586.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, beginning and ending at Park Springs in Bentonville. This will be an approximate five-mile loop hike on some of the Slaughter Pen trails. We will meet at Park Springs located at 301 NW 10th Street in Bentonville.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com. Please read the information titled "COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT" on the website home page.

Bella Vista Village Lake Writers and Poets

Bella Vista Village Lake Writers and Poets has announced that Donna May Hanson has agreed to be a co-director for the writers group/club/literary league/guild.

Next month's meeting will be held under the pavilion at Tanyard Creek in Bella Vista. There will be two sessions Wednesday, June 9. One from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a second from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The pavilion has been reserved for the entire day, so you may spend the day writing in a relaxing outdoor setting or take a walk for a little inspiration. Bring your chair, quilt or lounger for a more comfortable stay.

The group meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. For more information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The Club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is meeting again from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) celebrates the start of rehearsals again. If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).