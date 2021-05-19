No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Once-Homeless Vets Test Job Market

In the month since the homeless veterans had moved into the attic dormitory, three of them had gotten jobs of one kind or another. Sarge had gone banging on doors up and down the main street, looking for available work within walking distance.

The accountant-to-be, he of the formerly long hair and a face hidden by an immense beard, was keeping books and answering phones afternoons at a real estate office, wearing a clip-on tie and a collared shirt with the sleeves rolled down to cover the tattoos on his arm.

Another veteran was only working three nights a week washing dishes at a restaurant. "But he's trying," said Sarge. "He was out on the streets a long time, has PTSD, and a noisy restaurant kitchen is hard on him. He goes outside a couple times each shift and does breathing exercises with the stress app on his phone. He's really trying. Restaurant owner loves him."

The third dormitory veteran was working the building supplies pro desk at the hardware store, quietly mulling his options. "Store manager called me," said Sarge as we stood outside the coffee shop's back door. "Asked if I knew my veteran had once owned a construction company. I did not know that."

Sarge had looked the guy up online and found an old website full of what he said were the most beautiful, high-end kitchens he'd ever seen, along with additions and custom playhouses. "And our boy was the company owner. He never said a word. Never says much of anything."

"But here," he said, pulling some pages out of his pocket and handing them to me. "I found these drawings in the trash."

The sketches were floor plans for tiny homes with storage built-ins and loft bedroom space. At the top of the pages was the notation Veterans Village. The veteran's initials were penciled in the lower corner.

Sarge smiled. "At least we know what he's thinking about."

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Are you one of those folks who paces while talking on the phone? Psychologists believe this may be a kind of coping mechanism to make up for lack of body language and nonverbal cues that normally accompany conversation.

* A chef traditionally wears white because the chef of the first prime minister of France (1815) believed it was the most hygienic of all colors.

* The shape of the Coca-Cola bottle is patterned after a cacao seed pod.

* In 1995, Chris "Fenderman" Black got hitched to his Fender Stratocaster guitar that he'd purchased 35 years earlier, after his real wife quipped that he spent so much time with it, he should marry it.

* Early Hoover vacuum cleaners were hard to sell because potential customers refused to believe they could have that much dirt in their carpets.

* Plane exhaust kills more people than plane crashes. Approximately 10,000 people die annually from toxic airplane pollutants.

* Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea would crouch down and covertly urinate on the field before every penalty shootout for good luck. He started the ritual during the 1990 World Cup quarterfinals and continued it for the rest of his career.

* "Hurkle-durkle" is an old Scottish word meaning to lie in bed after it's time to get up and get going.

* A New Jersey man bought a $5 bottle of orange juice, which his wife deemed too expensive and sent him back to return. He bought two Powerball lottery tickets with the refund and ended up winning the jackpot worth $315.3 million.

Thought for the Day: "I think that you have to believe in your destiny, that you will succeed; you will meet a lot of rejection and it is not always a straight path, there will be detours -- so enjoy the view." --Michael York

CONTRACT BRIDGE

By Steve Becker

THE VALIANT DIE BUT ONCE

South dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] A Q 6

[H] 7 2

[D] K J 5 4 3

[C] Q 8 4

WEST

[S] 10 9 8

[H] K J 8 5 4 3

[D] 8 7

[C] 6 5

EAST

[S] J 7 4 3 2

[H] A 6

[D] 10 9 6 2

[C] 10 9

SOUTH

[S] K 5

[H] Q 10 9

[D] A Q

[C] A K J 7 3 2

The bidding:

South West North East

1 [C] Pass 1 [D] Pass

3 NT

Opening lead -- five of hearts.

This deal occurred in a team-of-four match, but what happened at the two tables could just as easily have taken place in a rubber-bridge game.

At one table, the bidding went as shown. East won the heart lead with the ace and returned a heart, and the defense quickly ran off six heart tricks -- down two despite North-South's combined 31 high-card points.

It is hard to blame South for the sad outcome. Looking at only his 13 cards, his three-notrump rebid was surely the most attractive choice. Three notrump would be the winning bid in the overwhelming majority of hands. Had North held, say, the jack of hearts instead of the K-J of diamonds and queen of spades -- a much weaker hand -- nine tricks would have been certain. Or if the opponents' hearts had been divided differently, the notrump game would easily have been made.

It may be argued that South should have bid three clubs instead of three notrump, and five clubs might then have been reached. The trouble with this contention is that three clubs is merely invitational, and a laydown game might be missed if North passed.

At the other table, the bidding started exactly the same way. But the North player at this table obviously valued his hand much more highly than the first North, because he raised South's three notrump directly to six notrump.

The six-notrump bid paid off very handsomely. West thought it was too dangerous to lead a heart from the K-J against such strong bidding, so he opted for the "safe" lead of the ten of spades. South then had no trouble collecting all the tricks to bring his team a net gain of 1,670 points on the deal.

