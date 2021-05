Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista This catbird seems to enjoy the grape jelly set out for the orioles.

Thursday, May 20 Partly Cloudy Precip: 32% High: 77^Low: 66 Friday, May 21 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 32% High: 78^Low: 64 Saturday, May 22 Sunshine and Clouds Mixed Precip: 20% High: 81^Low: 64 Sunday, May 23 Partly Cloudy Precip: 23% High: 82^Low: 64 Monday, May 24 Partly Cloudy Precip: 24% High: 80^Low: 64 Tuesday, May 25 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 39% High: 76^Low: 62 Wednesday, May 26 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 37% High: 79^Low: 63

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content