LETTER: Bella Vista business and fair

As we begin our return to normal interactions, please be mindful of how difficult the past year has been for many of our local businesses.

Having a vibrant business community is so important to Bella Vista. Supporting these businesses is helping our neighbors make a living for themselves and their families.

As residents, we can make a huge difference by visiting our local retailers and engaging our local service providers.

If you own or operate a business in Bella Vista, consider joining the Bella Vista Business Association at BellaVistaBusiness.com. The BVBA is looking for all hands on deck as they work to re-energize our business community.

Let's all make plans to support the Bella Vista Business Fair this Saturday (May 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) in the big parking lot by Riordan Hall. There will be food, prizes, and a chance to learn about many of our local businesses.

Steven Bourke

Member, Bella Vista City Council