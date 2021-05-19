Beekeeper Tells About Hobby

Joe LaRoche of Rogers is the beekeeper who supplies the honey sold at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. He recently talked about his hobby.

LaRoche became interested in beekeeping around 1974. He was going to college for his MBA and lost his job. He worked in construction for a time and then found a job as a computer operator. A coworker at the new job had 15 beehives, and they talked about them frequently. LaRoche took a course on beekeeping at the local college, and everyone in the class got a beehive. He has had bees ever since.

When he was in the corporate world, the bees went with him whenever he moved, in a U-Haul, he said. When he moved to Arkansas, he had three hives. Now he has 70 hives or more in 11 bee yards, mostly on farms. They are located in places from Bentonville to Tontitown, Highfill to Lowell. He keeps six to seven hives at each location.

"I'm looking for places that I don't have to move them, so I pollinate their crops for free, and they use bee-friendly chemicals," he said.

Challenges in beekeeping involve several types of diseases. When he started in his hobby, there was one bad disease, the American foulbrood. Now there are two varieties of mites, the varroa mite and the tracheal mite. There are chemicals to treat the varroa mite, which is a parasite that lives on the fluids of the bees and can be devastating. There is also a disease called nosema, a gut disease that affects bees in the winter. There are medications for it, he said. There are also wax moths to worry about, which move in and lay their eggs in the hive, and hive beetles. Another disease is the Egyptian foulbrood.

LaRoche said another thing that affects bees is that, when they live on large farms, there are hundreds of acres of one crop, and so the bees only have pollen from one crop and do not get a variety of nutrients. He said the almond crop in California produces a high percentage of almonds in the world, and more than half of the bees in the U.S. were taken to pollinate the almond crop.

When he started beekeeping, beekeepers were barely making a living. Now he knows a commercial beekeeper who is making $1 million a year, he said.

LaRoche is a past president of the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association in Fayetteville. He said he runs his hobby like a business. He said he considers his customers' needs, what season it is and the inventory. He said he sells about 2,500 to 3,000 pounds of his Sweet Joe's Honey in a good year. He sells about 1/3 to individuals, 1/3 to stores and 1/3 to restaurants and bakeries, he said.

"I enjoy the people. I enjoy the farmers. I like dealing with the individuals that call me," he said, noting some people call him that are not able to get out on their own and he delivers to their homes.

"It's a really interesting hobby," he said. "Every day is a new day with them. You open the box and hopefully they're doing well."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Sweet Joe's Honey, produced by Joe LaRoche, is shown for sale at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.