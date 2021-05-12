RELIGION: Tell Mom how much you appreciate her

Well Mother's Day is upon us.

Are you wondering what mom should be paid for her work as mom? Salary.com has valuated the "mom job" of both the working and stay-at-home moms! Based on a survey of over 6,500 mothers, Salary.com determined that the time mothers spend performing 10 typical job functions would equate to an annual salary of $115,432 for a stay-at-home mom. Working moms 'at-home' salary would be $63,472; this is in addition to the salary they earn in the workplace.

The job titles that best matched a mom's definition of her work are (in order of hours spent per week): housekeeper, daycare center teacher, cook, computer operator, facilities manager, van driver, psychologist, laundry machine operator, janitor and chief executive officer.

If you can tell your mom face-to-face, be sure and let her know how much you appreciate her and all she did for you. If your mom is not still in the world today, say a prayer to the Good Lord above and thank Him for blessing you with a good mom.

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.