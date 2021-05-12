RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

May 19 -- The next HUMMERS Blood Drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free cholesterol screening is available also. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. Masks are required for all donors and staff. All participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Mark your calendars -- The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. This 26th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden, coffee shop and bakery. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshipping from home, at humcbv.com.

United Lutheran Church

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting its Annual Village International Food Festival on Saturday, June 12. The serving will be a "drive-in" and "go." Good ol' American food is on the menu this month -- meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake. Call 479-855-1325 to reserve dinners; the deadline for reservation is June 10. Food is served 4-6 p.m. Cost per meal is $12.

Future dates are July 10, Jamaican cuisine; Aug. 14, Italian cuisine; and the last event is Oktoberfest, Oct. 9, with German fare. All are welcome. Thank you for helping ULC support its charities.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

May 9, Zoom the 11 a.m. service of the Unitarian Universalists of Benton County for a "Sunday Gathering." Come be part of a discussion and share your ideas about how we move forward with UUBC. For Zoom link and information visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating is arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. You can also visit the church at www.bvlutheran.com. Pastor Hass leads a Christianity 101 in the library at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays for the opportunity to understand how Bella Vista Lutheran Church operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

May 16 -- "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a leisurely, scenic ride that ends at a restaurant where the group has time for sharing and fellowship.

May 22 -- there will be a "Rod and Custom Car Show" at the church from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be the sixth annual show. Admission is free.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Don't forget to bring "Best Choice" labels and they are in need of 45- to 60-ounce bottles for distributing detergent.

Bella Vista Community Church

A new women's Bible study starts Thursday, May 13, from 9:30-11 a.m. in McKay Hall. The study is Prayer 101: Experiencing the Heart of God by Warren W. Wiersbe. The cost of the book is $15. Please contact the church office to sign up and reserve a book. All women are welcome to join.

A celebration of the church's 47th anniversary will be Sunday, June 6. Former Pastor Thad Moore will preach.

Adult Sunday School is at 9 a.m. in McKay Hall.

In-person worship service is on Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are followed for a safe and healthy worship experience. Visit bvcc.net for more info about our service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church remains closed for services. You may watch services on YouTube (search Highland Christian BV), the Facebook page, or the website at HighlandChristianChurchBV.org.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

At United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, located near the entrance to the staff parking lot, a brightly-colored Blessings Box and a Free Little Library are now ready for use. An invitation is out to the community to keep them both stocked for those in need. You may place non-perishable food items, toiletry items, pet supplies, etc., directly in the Blessings Box. Please check the dates on items to be sure they are not expired. While the box is not a substitute for the supermarket, its contents are available for all, free of charge. The United Methodist Men, United Methodist Women and the Youth Group brought this ministry project to successful completion. The address of the church is 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship has resumed on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please contact the church office at 479-855-2390 to ensure a space. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or its Facebook page.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.