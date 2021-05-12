The Weekly Vista
Police Reports

by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, May 3

1:04 p.m. Police arrested Benjamin Springer, 21, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 340.

2:02 p.m. Police arrested Chaz James, 30, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Cranfield Drive.

Tuesday, May 4

12:38 p.m. Firefighters investigated smoke on Ludlow Circle and found it was caused by the home's HVAC system.

6:15 p.m. Police received a complaint of stolen license plates on Watson Lane.

7:03 p.m. Police arrested Tara Watson, 36, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on Scotsdale Lane.

Wednesday, May 5

6:21 p.m. Police received a complaint of a hit and run accident at Lake Avalon beach.

Thursday, May 6

1:53 a.m. Police arrested Crystal Chamberlain, 36; Jason Davis, 37; and Seven Johnson, 40; all on warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

11:26 a.m. Police arrested Barry Dunlap, 38, in connection with driving on a suspended license related to a prior driving while intoxicated charge during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, May 7

10:35 a.m. Police responded to a hit and run accident involving a tractor-trailer that reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, May 8

11:33 a.m. Police received a call involving a stolen firearm on Merritt Drive.

Sunday, May 9

2:40 a.m. Police responded to a potential burglary on Kendal Drive. On investigation, officers concluded the residents may have heard sounds caused by the weather.

