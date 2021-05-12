The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Molly is an 18 month old registered Rough Coat Collie. She is housebroken and knows some basic commands. She walks very nicely on leash. She is spayed and up-to-date on all vaccinations. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

