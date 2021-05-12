Pet of the Week

Photo submitted Molly is an 18-month-old registered Rough Coat Collie. She is housebroken and knows some basic commands. She walks very nicely on a leash. She is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Photo submitted Molly is an 18-month-old registered Rough Coat Collie. She is housebroken and knows some basic commands. She walks very nicely on a leash. She is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Photo submitted Molly is an 18-month-old registered Rough Coat Collie. She is housebroken and knows some basic commands. She walks very nicely on a leash. She is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]