Obituaries

Robert Willis Dungan

Robert Willis (Sonny) Dungan, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died May 1, 2021, at Circle of Life in Bentonville.

He was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Jeannette, Penn., the son of George Dungan and Clarice Ada (Buckingham) Dungan. He graduated from Penn Township High School and the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He was a real estate appraiser and cartographer. He was employed by the J.M. Cleminshaw Co of Cleveland, Ohio, for 13 years. In 1968 he co-founded Vanguard Appraisals Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He married Sara Louise (Sally) MacEachern on June 25, 1955, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He is a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista. He enjoyed fishing and playing duplicate bridge.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years; a son, Ronald of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Laurie (Richard) Staky of Denver, Colo.; two grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law.

A family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista or Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

M. Joyce Horle

M. Joyce Horle, 89, Burlington, Wis., died May 6, 2021, at her residence with her family at her side.

She was born May 9, 1931, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Clarence L. and Nancy Ringquist. She graduated from Central High School, LaCrosse, Wis., in 1949. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, in 1955, with a degree in elementary education. She was an elementary school and preschool teacher for many years. She was a longtime member of PEO Chapter CD in Bella Vista, Ark., and PEO Chapter AL in LaCrosse.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Reid F. Horle, three daughters, Susan (Terry) Barham, Katherine Galstad, Barbara (Michael) Kessler; and seven grandchildren.

Kathleen Hilda Krause

Kathleen "Katy" Hilda (nee Gellert) Krause of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, following a brief illness due to covid-19.

Born Jan. 2, 1933, to Wilhelmina Matilda (nee Loeslin) and Fredrick Wilhelm Gellert in Fairmont, Minn., she was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She graduated from Fairmont High School in the spring of 1950. On June 19, 1955, she married David William Krause. They started their married life in Alhambra, Calif., moving several times before settling in St. Paul, Minn., where she was hired by 3M. She worked 21 years for 3M until retirement in 1990. She became an Arkansas resident in 2000, living first in Fairfield Bay. They moved to Bella Vista in 2014. She enjoyed playing bridge and was known for both cinnamon rolls and afghans.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, David; her children, Vivian (Michael) Massaglia, Stephen (Wendy), Rachel (Dennis) Durham; 15 grandchildren; and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista, Ark.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Max Shelby, Jr.

Max Shelby Jr., 69, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 26, 2021. He was born Nov. 1, 1951, to Max and Minnie Shelby Sr. in Detroit, Mich.

For a time he worked for Playboy; he owned The Perfect Blend Nightclub in Detroit and then worked as an assembly line worker for General Motors. After retiring to Bella Vista, he worked for the Bella Vista Country Club and Allen's Supermarket. He enjoyed cruises, the casinos and Niagara Falls. Being the "playboy" ended when he met his wife Catherine.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Woodie Rufus Lee of Detroit, Johnnie Walter Lee (Debra) of San Bernardino, Calif., Kenneth Andre Lee (Cindy) of Prairie Grove, Ark., Max Shelby III of California; daughters, Mary Catherine O'Callaghan of Houston, Texas, Grace Cooper (Pablo) of California, Rachel Shelby of Madison, Wis.; brothers, Martinee Shelby (Wanda) of West Bloomfield, Mich., Michael Johnson of Detroit; sisters, Lorraine Ingram (Bruce), Debra Coleman (James), Sheila Gilmore of Detroit, Ethel Gilmore of Detroit, Linda Gilmore of Detroit, Regina Johnson (Godfrey); and 10 grandchildren.

Susan Whitford

Susan Whitford, 67, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at home with her son, Eric; daughter, Bridget; and partner of 30 years, Gary Willey, by her side Feb. 10, 2021.

She was born in July of 1953 to Robert and Donna Force, both preceding her in death.

She is survived by her five siblings, Floyd (Susie) Force of Pekin, Ill., Lloyd (Carol Gleason) Force of Creve Coeur, Ill, Larry (Karen) Force of Bella Vista, LuAnn Force of Marquette Heights, Ill., Dean Force of Austin, Texas; son, Eric (Krista) Whitford of Bella Vista; daughter, Bridget (Mark) Edwards of Centerton, Ark; and nine grandchildren.

She enjoyed everything outdoors, such as gardening, riding motorcycles, checking out classic cars, and putting her toes in the sand at the beach.

No services are planned; she was cremated at her request.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

