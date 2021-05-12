The Weekly Vista
McKenna Bagley receives prestigious P.E.O. STAR scholarship

by From Staff Reports | Today at 5:20 a.m.
Photo submitted From left, Lynn Stone, PEO Chapter DH, STAR Chairman; McKenna Bagley, STAR Scholarship Recipient; Amy McGee, PEO Chapter DH; and Donna Hagaman, PEO Chapter DH President.

McKenna Bagley, a senior at Bentonville West High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter DH of Bella Vista.

McKenna is pursuing a nursing degree and her goal is to become a physician's assistant. She is ready to take her EMT exam and will be working with the Bella Vista Fire and Ambulance Department this summer while taking college classes at NWACC.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited post-secondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and the potential for future success.

