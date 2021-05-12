The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Max Shelby singing talent

Today at 5:24 a.m.

My husband and I were shocked and saddened to read the obituary of Max Shelby in the May 4 Democrat Gazette.

We have fond memories of Max from when we got acquainted with him while he worked at Allen's Food Market, and we missed him when he gave up that job.

His obituary didn't mention his singing talent or his family ties to famous singers of the day, but I took a picture of him that was printed in the Weekly Vista in July 2012, following his appearance as a soloist at the Fourth of July parade in Sugar Creek Shopping Center. He tied that day with Norm Allen for best soloist at the parade.

He certainly deserved that honor!

Xyta Lucas

Bella Vista

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Parkers Chapel set to face Cotter
by Tony Burns
Seniors at forefront of Bobcats’ success
by Jason Avery
Watson departing Strong for Hamburg
by Jason Avery
Airport fuel sales up, but pipeline cyberattack could affect May receipts, manager says
by Tia Lyons
CADC food distribution scheduled for next week
by Special to the News-Times
ADVERTISEMENT