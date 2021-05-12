LETTER: Max Shelby singing talent

My husband and I were shocked and saddened to read the obituary of Max Shelby in the May 4 Democrat Gazette.

We have fond memories of Max from when we got acquainted with him while he worked at Allen's Food Market, and we missed him when he gave up that job.

His obituary didn't mention his singing talent or his family ties to famous singers of the day, but I took a picture of him that was printed in the Weekly Vista in July 2012, following his appearance as a soloist at the Fourth of July parade in Sugar Creek Shopping Center. He tied that day with Norm Allen for best soloist at the parade.

He certainly deserved that honor!

Xyta Lucas

Bella Vista