Lake Bella Vista dam breached, trail closed

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Heavy floodwaters breached the Lake Bella Vista Dam, leaving a massive gap roughly in the center of the structure. The dam was previously closed and a portion of the Lake Bella Vista trail has been closed as well.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A great deal of concrete is undercut and washed out, while massive objects, including a tree snag, remain after being washed onto the former entryway for the Lake Bella Vista Dam during a late April rainstorm.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A portion of the Lake Bella Vista trail, which has been closed for repairs, was undercut by flood waters during the late April rainstorms.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A great deal of concrete is undercut and washed out while massive objects, including a tree snag, remain after being onto the former entryway for the Lake Bella Vista Dam during a late April rainstorm.