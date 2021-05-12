Keeping You Updated

Farmer's Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods, or simply visit with your neighbors. The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Contact the market coordinator with questions at [email protected]

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmer's Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmer's Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

International Food Festival

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting the Annual Village International Food Festival in June, July, August and October this year. June 12 will be the first. They will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. This month is good ol' American food (meatloaf, potato casserole, green beans, roll and apple cake). Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is June 10. Cost is $12 per meal.

Next month is Jamaican food. Everyone is welcome!

Highlands Flea and Boutique

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 12. This 26th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn amd garden, coffee shop and bakery. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

Bella Vista Courtesy Van has resumed services following a 14-month suspension due to the covid-19 outbreak.

In order to ride the van, and to ensure everyone's initial safety, all drivers and passengers must wear masks and have received their vaccinations and completed the full two-week immunization period following their last shot(s).

Before scheduling the first ride, riders need to provide a copy of their covid vaccination record by scanning the card and emailing it to [email protected], or mailing a copy to 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 120, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Records will be updated and the copy will be destroyed.

Caregivers riding with van customers are also required to provide their shot records and wear masks.

As in the past, ride reservations must be made 48 hours in advance by calling 479-855-7663.

The Courtesy Van looks forward to continuing its service to those with transportation needs. Anyone interested in being a volunteer driver or scheduler can learn more by calling the number above and leaving a message.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for our volunteers and our visitors. If you have a group interested in scheduling a meeting at the museum for a program about the history of Bella Vista, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 (note date change) at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Property Owners Association -- POA

The annual Metfield Kids Fishing Derby will be held May 15 at the Metfield Clubhouse pond. Local children between the ages of 3 and 15 are welcome to participate. Parents do not need a fishing license but must not aid children in reeling in fish. Participants must provide their own bait and tackle. The event starts at 7 a.m. and goes to 11 a.m. Call the lakes department at 479-855-5068 with any questions.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held May 15 via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. New residents are encouraged to attend to learn of the amenities here in Bella Vista. Also, you will be introduced to the mayor (Peter Christie) and the COO of the POA (Tom Judson). If you are interested in learning more about this Welcome Meet and Greet, please email [email protected] You will be sent detailed information.

The election for POA board members closes May 18. Bios, photos and videos of the five candidates running for the POA board are on the POA website at: bellavistapoa.com/election. 2021 board candidates in ballot order are Daniel T. Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan, Jacklyn Gain.

Chef Jerry's Cooking Class / Summer Salads at Lakepoint is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25; $20 / Reservations required 479-855-8110.

Memorial Day LIVE! Member Appreciation with summer cook-out favorites at three locations: Lakepoint, BV Bar & Grill and the Highlands Pub & Patio. The event is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. at all locations with happy hour pricing through the event. There will also be live entertainment at all locations: BV Bar & Grill with Rick Atha, Lakepoint with Kurt Hunter and the Highlands Pub & Patio will feature Clint Scrivner. A $10 ticket includes the entertainment and one drink ticket. Tickets are on sale now

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

The new pickle board courts are ready for play at Branchwood park. The four new courts are first-come, first-served. Since the courts will be in high demand, members are reminded to rotate play after one game when others are waiting.

The POA is set to lift covid restrictions in the best manner possible with the understanding that it may cause some to feel uncomfortable. If you feel uncomfortable not wearing a mask, please wear your mask as long as needed. Employees are required to continue carrying a mask at all times and graciously wear a mask if asked by another employee, member or guest to do so. The timetable for POA facilities is as follows:

Golf -- Golfers may still request a cart for themselves until May 14. Voluntary sharing of a cart will be allowed.

Beginning May 14: Double rider carts required; Check-in required in pro shops for all golfers.

Beginning June 1: Cart tags required; Handicap computers back online in the pro shops.

Beginning July 1: Implementation of limited shotguns; eight-minute tee time intervals.

Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Driving ranges return to full capacity (normal spacing).

Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables are located at least six feet apart for social distancing until June 1. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars. Please ask the host or hostess if you would like to have your server or bartender wear a mask while they are serving you.

Beginning June 1: Restaurant tables return to full capacity (normal spacing); Requests for server or bartender to wear a mask while serving you will be accommodated.

Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will remain placed for social distancing; reservations will be required until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Fitness equipment returned to full capacity. Reservations no longer required; Fitness classes with current schedule will have expanded capacity; Card playing, Billiards/Snooker and group meetings can return.

Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Groups congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Pro shop returns to full capacity, groups allowed to meet in the pro shop.

Member Services & Water Department -- The Huntley and Metfield offices are now open to the membership every Monday and Friday for in-person assistance. Only two members will be allowed in the waiting room at a time on the days the offices are open. The doors to the offices will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but you may still take advantage of the convenience of contacting the offices via phone or email. The membership is encouraged to continue to take advantage of the POA's website.

Employees -- The POA is mindful of employee concerns regarding maintaining a safe work environment and will continue to rely on CDC guidelines to make decisions concerning the workplace. Thorough, regular cleanings and the use of plexiglass separations will remain in place for the foreseeable future. As of May 1, employees will no longer be asked to wear masks, except in certain situations. Employees are always required to carry a mask with them. If a co-worker, member or guest asks you to wear a mask, please accommodate the request. If you are riding in a vehicle with another employee, both employees must agree to not wear a mask. If both do not agree, then both must wear a mask. Please consult with your supervisor or HR if you have any concerns.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers; many tasks are simply business-related activities and require no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Broadcast experience would be nice but is not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Surrounding Area

Art on the Bricks

Downtown Rogers hosts the first live and in-person art exhibitions in more than a year from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 13. Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating more than 24 pop-up exhibits -- both indoor and outdoor -- during the second Thursday Art on the Bricks Art Walk. This is a free, family-friendly event that, prior to covid-19, provided pop-up art galleries in shops, restaurants and offices throughout downtown Rogers. Mainstay businesses that are eager to welcome the artists and the public include Rogers Experimental House, Brick & Mortar, Arkansas Public Theatre, Studio 300, Java Dudes Coffee Company, Moonbroch, Selah Design Studio and Art Collective Gallery.

New to Art on the Bricks -- For the next six months, the art walk will offer both indoor and outdoor opportunities for artists, musicians, and dancers to exhibit their visual and performance art. Two alleyways are reserved for pedestrian-only traffic from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both are north of Walnut Street in the 100 and 200 blocks of West Walnut. Here the historic buildings and alleyways will provide a suitable brick backdrop for artists to exhibit and sell their art. On May 13th, live music will be performed in the 100 block of W. Elm St. under the Urban Bleu Salon mural -- provided by Arkansas Arts Academy's Jr. High and Sr. High Symphony Orchestras. Downtown is also welcoming several new creative businesses to the art walk. Ozark Talent Bank at 112 S. First Street is featuring a Cosplay Karaoke contest in May and a Cosplay runway fashion show in June. Artists of Northwest Arkansas has opened a new gallery in the Rogers Experimental House at the corner of Second and Walnut. Other newcomers contributing to Downtown Rogers' creative economy are Curvy Chicks Boutique at 314 W Walnut Street, Mavis Wine Company at 718 N 2nd Street, and Into+View Art Gallery and Studios at 300 N Second Street, next door to Studio 300.

The May and June Art Walk Theme "Art, Antiques and Anime" provides something of interest for any age group. Artists and creatives from throughout the region will partner with local owned business owners and provide pop-up displays in businesses, along sidewalks and in parking lots and alleyways. Art on the Bricks showcases the diverse and welcoming community and brings artists and patrons together to help entrepreneurs be successful. Many artists are exhibiting and selling their art for the first time after a challenging year of virtual only exhibitions. In addition to several dozen visual artists, three antique stores are opening their doors and showcasing a wide variety of antique collectibles and art. Somewhere in Time Antique Store, The Rusty Chair, The Copper Crown and Brick & Mortar will be open to show off their vintage treasures. Anime and Cosplay festivities include Anime Art contests, Ozark Talent Bank's Cosplay Karaoke Contest, Anime Café's Lolita Tea Party, LBC Studio's Cosplay photo vignettes, selfie stations, and a no-face-portraiture artist. LBC is also hosting Southern Sass Magazine's photographers and the distribution of the magazine's special Cosplay issue.

Easy to get around -- Ozark Regional Transit and Java Dudes Coffee Company have partnered with Art on the Bricks to offer a courtesy shuttle and free coffee vouchers for those who want a convenient form of transportation during the art walk. Six stops allow patrons to park and ride from 4 to 8 p.m. the second Thursday of each month, May through October.