Garden club ready for second sale

The Bella Vista Garden Club is preparing for its second plant sale of the year and appointments will open up Sunday, May 16.

Joal Miller, the club's plant sale chair, said there are more than 1,500 plants up for sale, including a variety of hostas, coral bells, yarrow, daylilies, shrubs and shade plants.

"This is a year-round project because everything must continue to be kept," she said.

We will start taking appointments at noon on Sunday, May 16, for Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21, 8 a.m. to noon on both of those days. You can request your appointments at [email protected] The sale will continue on Saturday, May 22, 8 a.m. to noon, but no appointments will be taken. Remember that the inventory will be limited by Saturday, but we have never run out of plants at any sale yet!

Check the website https://www.bellavistagardenclub.com/Home/plant-sale-information for the plant sale guidelines, listings of all the plants for sale and quantities of each. The listings are divided into Daylilies, Trees/Shrubs, and then all the remaining Perennials. There are pictures of all the daylilies so that you can choose your favorite colors.

Most plants are in 1-gallon pots and are $5 except the higher-priced daylilies and a few of the plants, grasses, trees and shrubs that are in larger pots. The prices for the daylilies are on the spreadsheet. The club will not have any change, so please bring exact cash or check. Internet service is intermittent at the Village Wastewater location but it may be possible to process PayPal and credit card payments.

The club requests that you return the empty 1-gallon pots to Village Wastewater after you have done your planting so they can reuse the pots and help keep costs down.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Garden club members Jen Sheridan, left, background, and Kathy Zumbro care for plants at the Village Wastewater facility, where the garden club raises plants for its upcoming May 20-22 sale.