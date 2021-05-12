First farmers market brings crowd, heavy sales

The Bella Vista Farmers Market returned for the first time in over a year, bringing roughly a dozen vendors -- most of which sold out in the morning.

Market director Samantha Mosher said the market, now located at Village Center near Duffer's Cafe, was a little short on vendors because of its overlap with Mother's Day, but it still totaled at 13 vendors.

"We still had a lot show up, it was great," she said.

More vendors are expected for later weeks, she said.

The market will remain open on Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"I think we're all really glad to be back," Mosher said.

One table was run by Rick and Kathy Henning, who run Simplicity Lavender Farm and produce a wide array of goods, including soaps and scents, with lavender.

Rick Henning said they've sold at the Bella Vista Farmers Market before and they're glad to see it return. They intend to be back for future weekends, he said.

"We've really enjoyed it," he said.

Across the aisle, Becky Hedden with Posy Mountain Plantation sold fabric goods, home-baked goods and fresh eggs.

"People started showing up at 8:30," she said.

Hedden said she's been selling at the market since it was in the Mercy Bella Vista parking lot and she loves working at the Bella Vista market.

"Everybody needs to come out here and see us," she said.

Dustie Meads missed the crowd but said she was still pleased to see the market return.

"I think that the stuff that is here is quality stuff," she said.

The new location is nice and seems like it should have enough space for everyone, she added, and it's easily worth the drive.

Meads said she's eager to see what's for sale next week.

"I really missed it last year," she said.