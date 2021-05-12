Bridge nearing completion

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A bridge that will carry Interstate 49 onto current Highway 549, visible from the current interstate's entrance into Bella Vista, appears to be largely complete.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]