Bella Vista Yard of Month for May

Congratulations to Steve and Nancy Menhennett of 5 Haverigg Lane, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for May 2021.

Steve and Nancy are originally from Louisiana and Texas but have lived in Bella Vista since 2004. Nancy is a long-time friend of Lou Jasper, who is a master gardener/BV Garden Club member. Nancy and Lou both worked at the Sunshine School for many years. Nancy is proud to say that most of the plants in her yard are from the Garden Club. She started with small starts and has nourished and divided them over the years to form themes and splashes of color throughout the year.

Steve is the designer and starts by laying out a garden hose to create a design, tweaking it until it gets just like they want it to beautiful garden vignettes throughout their property.

Nancy loves all her flowers, especially her daisies; and Steve is very fond of their rain lilies. They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach and beautiful side yard with plenty of trees forming an oasis with a bench placed perfectly to enjoy the view.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks you, Steve and Nancy, for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email, [email protected]; or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted A tree in the yard if 5 Haverigg Lane watches over the Menhennett's garden.

Photo submitted Steve and Nancy Menhennett of 5 Haverigg Lane.have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for May.