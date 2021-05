Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Friday's sky was fluffy cloud covered over the Kiwanis annual plant sale.

Thursday, May 13 Mainly Sunny Precip: 4% High: 67^Low: 46 Friday, May 14 Mostly Sunny Precip: 6% High: 72^Low: 55 Saturday, May 15 Few Morning Showers Precip: 33% High: 77^Low: 61 Sunday, May 16 Partly Cloudy Precip: 30% High: 80^Low: 64 Monday, May 17 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 35% High: 77^Low: 63 Tuesday, May 18 Scattered Showers Precip: 46% High: 74^Low: 64 Wednesday, May 19 Scattered Thunderstorms Precip: 43% High: 75^Low: 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content