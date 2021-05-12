No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

VA Vaccine Clinic Gets a Thumbs-Up

---

I wasn't the only one walking down the street toward the Department of Veterans Affairs pop-up vaccine clinic. In fact, there were about six guys who were doing the same thing I was: scoping out the situation before actually getting in the drive-up line for the vaccine.

I'll say it right off the top here: The VA did this right. They did a good job on the logistics and execution. Here in town, they'd selected a location with lots of space outside. There was an army of volunteers of all kinds, laying out a traffic cone grid in the parking lot, directing cars along the rows, nurses with tablets taking information, VA medical staff giving shots through car windows. There was even an observation area where cars would park afterward (with medical staff there) in case a veteran had a bad reaction.

"Looks pretty good," said one guy as we hovered on the sidewalk and watched. A few others chimed in, agreeing. One muttered something about an expected SNAFU, but there was none of that to be seen. We stopped a couple of cars with veterans leaving after getting their shots and queried them about how it had gone. SITREP: It was great.

Now that everyone age 16 and up is eligible for the vaccine, and now that SAVE (Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts) has opened up a long list of veteran-related people who are eligible, if you want to get the vaccine, make an appointment now. If you wait too long, the demand for vaccines will eventually slack off, and these nearby pop-up clinics will be gone.

Keep an eye on the news for VA pop-up clinics in your area. Judging by how this drive-thru clinic was run, I have confidence that the VA is doing just as well in other areas where they're giving vaccines: medical centers, community clinics, outreach centers, mobile units -- and even rural parking lots.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* The rarest shape for a human nose is the bulbous type, exemplified by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

* Smuggling a cat out of ancient Egypt was punishable by death.

* A variety of corn grown in Peru has kernels so large that they're eaten individually.

* After impressionist painter Claude Monet developed cataracts, he agreed to have surgery on his right eye only. It is believed that afterwards he could see and paint a wide spectrum of colors usually not seen by the human eye.

* Dinosaurs often swallowed large rocks, which stayed in their stomachs and helped them grind up food.

* One in 23 million people have an allergy to water.

* In 1631, royal printers Robert Barker and Martin Lucas published a Bible containing the typo "Thou Shalt Commit Adultery." As if that weren't embarrassing enough, another misprint, in Deuteronomy, substituted the word "greatnesse" with "great-asse." Barker and Lucas were fined 300 pounds and lost their printing license. Less than a dozen copies of what came to be known as the "Wicked," "Sinful" and "Adulterous" Bible are known to exist today and are highly prized by collectors.

* On average, a person's eyes make 15 to 30 gallons of tears a year.

* A rainbow's arc is relative to the position of the person observing it, so it is impossible for two people to actually see the exact same one.

* The air around a lightning bolt is five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

* While rare, there have been enough reported cases of strokes triggered by spa massage treatments that the medical community has nicknamed the phenomenon "beauty parlor stroke syndrome."

* Altocalciphilia is a fetish for high heels.

***

Thought for the Day: "Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in." -- Bill Bradley

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN

---

East dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] J 5 2

[H] A Q 9 6

[D] 6 4 3

[C] J 10 6

WEST

[S] K 6 4

[H] 7 5 4

[D] K 7

[C] Q 9 8 7 2

EAST

[S] Q 10 9 3

[H] 10 8 3 2

[D] J 10 9 8

[C] 3

SOUTH

[S] A 8 7

[H] K J

[D] A Q 5 2

[C] A K 5 4

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 2 NT Pass 3 NT

Opening lead -- seven of clubs.

Sometimes a declarer suffers a blind spot that causes him to go down in an ice-cold contract. Why this happens is anyone's guess, but it happens often enough to be a cause for concern for any player who takes his game seriously.

Consider this deal where South was in three notrump and West led a low club. Declarer promptly put up the jack, which held, and then led a diamond to the queen, losing to the king.

West exited with a diamond, South ducking East's nine and winning the next diamond as West discarded a spade. When the diamonds failed to divide 3-3, declarer had to look elsewhere for a ninth trick.

So he turned his attention to the heart suit, playing the king and then overtaking the jack with the queen. He then cashed the ace, hoping the ten would fall and establish the nine. But when the ten did not appear, South had to go down one.

It is true that three different possibilities -- the diamond finesse, a 3-3 diamond break or the fall of the heart ten -- failed to materialize for declarer. But it is also true that he started the play with nine ironclad tricks and wound up with only eight. All he had to do to guarantee the contract was to play low from dummy on the opening lead and win West's seven with the king!

This seemingly frivolous play -- disdaining the "free" club trick offered by playing the jack -- assures South of the dummy entry he needs to score four heart tricks rather than three. After winning the king of clubs, he cashes the K-J of hearts and leads a low club toward the J-10. Nothing can then stop him from scoring four hearts, three clubs and his other two aces to make the contract.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.