Scoreboard

The John Edwards Gravette Golf Classic was held this past weekend at the Highlands golf course. There were 120 golfers who participated and raised approximately $7,000 for Gravette schools' fine arts and athletic programs. This was the 18th annual Gravette Golf Classic and the first to honor John Edwards.
JOHN EDWARDS GRAVETTE GOLF CLASSIC
Highlands Golf Course
Saturday, April 24, 2021
RESULTS
Men's Division
Flight A
1st -- Matt Busch – Brad Busch – Tyler Busch – Darryl Muldoon (57)
2nd -- Jerry Foster – Tyler Burgess – Kirk Burgess – Maurice King (59)
3rd -- Mark Deihl – Jason Loyd – Bryce McDermott – Dave DeGraf (60)
Flight B
1st -- Hayden McAfee – Ethan McKinzie – Matthew Sterling – Adam Roberts (67)
2nd -- Blake Emerson – Isaac Johnson – Mason Lester – Brandon Still (67)
3rd -- Jim O'Malley – Tom Bannen – Tom Meachan – Randy Siefkes (67)
Mixed Division
1st -- Braxton Muldoon – Isiah Larson – Landon Joneson – Teagan Muldoon (57)
2nd -- Barren Gowan – Lesli Gowan – Brenda Alexander – Brenda Carr (63)
Ladies Division
1st -- Julie Diehl – Tammie Loyd – Sundee Hendren – Darcy McDermott (71)
Closest to the Pin #9 -- Brian Glenn
Longest Drive #17 -- Gerri Moeller
Putting Contest -- Bob Mader