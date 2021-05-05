The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

The John Edwards Gravette Golf Classic was held this past weekend at the Highlands golf course. There were 120 golfers who participated and raised approximately $7,000 for Gravette schools' fine arts and athletic programs. This was the 18th annual Gravette Golf Classic and the first to honor John Edwards.

JOHN EDWARDS GRAVETTE GOLF CLASSIC

Highlands Golf Course

Saturday, April 24, 2021

RESULTS

Men's Division

Flight A

1st -- Matt Busch – Brad Busch – Tyler Busch – Darryl Muldoon (57)

2nd -- Jerry Foster – Tyler Burgess – Kirk Burgess – Maurice King (59)

3rd -- Mark Deihl – Jason Loyd – Bryce McDermott – Dave DeGraf (60)

Flight B

1st -- Hayden McAfee – Ethan McKinzie – Matthew Sterling – Adam Roberts (67)

2nd -- Blake Emerson – Isaac Johnson – Mason Lester – Brandon Still (67)

3rd -- Jim O'Malley – Tom Bannen – Tom Meachan – Randy Siefkes (67)

Mixed Division

1st -- Braxton Muldoon – Isiah Larson – Landon Joneson – Teagan Muldoon (57)

2nd -- Barren Gowan – Lesli Gowan – Brenda Alexander – Brenda Carr (63)

Ladies Division

1st -- Julie Diehl – Tammie Loyd – Sundee Hendren – Darcy McDermott (71)

Closest to the Pin #9 -- Brian Glenn

Longest Drive #17 -- Gerri Moeller

Putting Contest -- Bob Mader

