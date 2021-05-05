RELIGION: Bella Vista Church News

Village Bible Church

The live worship service is at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Seating is arranged for social distancing. There are mask-optional and mask-required areas for those attending. The service is live-streamed on Facebook at Village Bible Church or on Vimeo at Vimeo.com/user42482704. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church remains closed for services. You may watch services on YouTube (search Highland Christian BV), the Facebook page, or the website at HighlandChristianChurchBV.org.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

At United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, located near the entrance to the staff parking lot, a brightly-colored Blessings Box and a Free Little Library are now ready for use. An invitation is out to the community to keep them both stocked for those in need. You may place non-perishable food items, toiletry items, pet supplies, etc., directly in the Blessings Box. Please check the dates on items to be sure they are not expired. While the box is not a substitute for the supermarket, its contents are available for all, free of charge. The United Methodist Men, United Methodist Women and the Youth Group brought this ministry project to successful completion. The address of the church is 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship has resumed on Sundays at 10 a.m. Masks are required and seating is limited to maintain safe physical distancing. Please contact the church office at 479-855-2390 to ensure a space. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or its Facebook page.

Be sure to check the church website at www.pcbv.org for information on various topics. They include News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will not have a service Sunday, May 9, and you are invited to attend via Zoom the 11 am service of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fayetteville. Zoom link and Order of Service are on the website uufayetteville.org For information about UUBC, visit www.uubcar.org or Facebook www.facebook.com/UUBC.AR.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Sunday morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible classes are at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing is practiced. You can also visit the church at www.bvlutheran.com.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare class is held from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays in the church library. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

May 16 -- "Sonday Riders" will meet at 2 p.m. in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel drivers are invited.

May 22 -- there will be a "Rod and Custom Car Show" at the church from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This will be the sixth annual show.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

May 19 -- The next HUMMERS Blood Drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can make a difference in the community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screening is available also. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. Masks are required for all donors and staff. All participants will receive a free T-shirt!

In-person services, with masks, have resumed at Highlands Church at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Prerecorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the website for those wanting to continue worshipping from home, at humcbv.com.

Bella Vista Community Church

Adult Sunday School is at 9 a.m. in McKay Hall.

In-person worship service is on Sundays at 10 a.m. Social distancing guidelines are followed for a safe and healthy worship experience. Visit bvcc.net for more info about our service and video sermons to stay connected from home.

For more information about the church, call 479-855-1126, email [email protected], or visit the website www.bvcc.net. Church office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.