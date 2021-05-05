Police Reports

Monday, April 26
2:43 p.m. Police received a complaint that an excavator on Kirkwall Drive was used without the owner's permission. Whoever used the vehicle reportedly did a great deal of damage.
4:37 p.m. Someone reportedly shoplifted four frappuccinos from the Harps Grocery Store at Towncenter.
11:17 p.m. Police received a call about a potential burglary on Rearsby Lane. On further inspection, nothing appeared to be missing but someone reportedly entered the home.
Tuesday, April 27
11:06 p.m. Police arrested Alexandria Kyllingstad, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop on Bella Vista Way.
Wednesday, April 28
9:15 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone peeking into a Dogwood Drive resident's basement window.
9:54 p.m. Police checked on a red light in the water off U.S. Highway 71, from a caller reportedly concerned it might be a vehicle's taillight. Officers checked and discovered an electrical box with a flashing red light was submerged under floodwaters.
Thursday, April 29
11:25 p.m. Police received a complaint of a construction crew working on a home and keeping neighbors awake on Rotham Lane. Officers spoke to the workers, who wrapped up and left for the evening.
11:57 p.m. Police arrested David Dipasquale, 54, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.
Friday, April 30
7:56 a.m. Police arrested Steven Raymo, 42, on a parole violation warrant during a traffic stop on Riordan Road.
4:18 p.m. Police arrested Joshawa Barner, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after making contact at the All in One gas station.
Saturday, May 1
2:59 p.m. Police arrested Raymond Shackleferd, 29, in connection with driving while intoxicated after responding to a traffic complaint on Arkansas Highway 340.
8:29 p.m. Police arrested Christian Stevens, 24, on out-of-town warrants, as well as John Doble, 28, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Walgreens.
Sunday, May 2
4:30 p.m. A vehicle rolled in the ditch and ended up on its side on Spanker Road.