Police Reports

Monday, April 26

2:43 p.m. Police received a complaint that an excavator on Kirkwall Drive was used without the owner's permission. Whoever used the vehicle reportedly did a great deal of damage.

4:37 p.m. Someone reportedly shoplifted four frappuccinos from the Harps Grocery Store at Towncenter.

11:17 p.m. Police received a call about a potential burglary on Rearsby Lane. On further inspection, nothing appeared to be missing but someone reportedly entered the home.

Tuesday, April 27

11:06 p.m. Police arrested Alexandria Kyllingstad, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop on Bella Vista Way.

Wednesday, April 28

9:15 p.m. Police received a complaint of someone peeking into a Dogwood Drive resident's basement window.

9:54 p.m. Police checked on a red light in the water off U.S. Highway 71, from a caller reportedly concerned it might be a vehicle's taillight. Officers checked and discovered an electrical box with a flashing red light was submerged under floodwaters.

Thursday, April 29

11:25 p.m. Police received a complaint of a construction crew working on a home and keeping neighbors awake on Rotham Lane. Officers spoke to the workers, who wrapped up and left for the evening.

11:57 p.m. Police arrested David Dipasquale, 54, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Friday, April 30

7:56 a.m. Police arrested Steven Raymo, 42, on a parole violation warrant during a traffic stop on Riordan Road.

4:18 p.m. Police arrested Joshawa Barner, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after making contact at the All in One gas station.

Saturday, May 1

2:59 p.m. Police arrested Raymond Shackleferd, 29, in connection with driving while intoxicated after responding to a traffic complaint on Arkansas Highway 340.

8:29 p.m. Police arrested Christian Stevens, 24, on out-of-town warrants, as well as John Doble, 28, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Walgreens.

Sunday, May 2

4:30 p.m. A vehicle rolled in the ditch and ended up on its side on Spanker Road.