POA slowly lifting covid restrictions

In an effort to take a gradual approach to lifting restrictions put in place due to covid-19, the Bella Vista POA has taken the next step towards returning to normal.

"Our goal is to gradually ease the covid restrictions," POA chief executive officer Tom Judson said.

The POA announced to its members and staff on Friday a timetable of how it will continue to lift restrictions, and beginning May 1, employees will no longer be required to wear masks.

"Employees will be required to carry a mask with them at all times," Judson said. "If a member, guest or fellow employee asks them to put on their mask, we are asking them to accommodate the request. We still encourage our members and guest to wear masks, but we are not requiring them to do so."

In addition, thorough, regular cleaning and the use of plexiglass separations will remain in place for the foreseeable future at many POA facilities.

Other POA changes in upcoming days and weeks include:

GOLF

Golfers may still request a cart for themselves until May 14. Voluntary sharing of a cart will be allowed. Beginning May 14, double-rider carts will be required, and check-in will be required in pro shops for all golfers. In addition, beginning July 1, limited shotgun starts will resume with eight-minute tee-time intervals. Social distancing will remain in place at driving ranges until June 1.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Dining room tables will continue to be located at least six feet apart until June 1. Patrons may request their server or bartender wear a mask during their visit. Beginning June 1, all restaurant tables will return to normal spacing, but POA will continue to accommodate requests for employees to wear a mask.

FITNESS FACILITIES

Exercise equipment will remain spaced for social distancing and reservations will continue to be required until June 1. After June 1, those restrictions will be lifted, and reservations will no longer be required, while fitness classes will have expanded capacity. In addition, card-playing groups and group meetings will be able to resume.

GUN RANGES

Masks are no longer mandated for the ranges, and starting June 1, the pro shop returns to full capacity.

MEMBER SERVICES/WATER DEPARTMENT

Beginning May 3, the Metfield and Huntley Member Services/Water Department offices will be open to members every Monday and Friday for in-person assistance. Only two members will be allowed in the waiting room at a time on days the offices are open. The offices will continue to be closed for in-person services Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Members may still take advantage of the convenience of contacting the offices by phone or email during those days.

Members are always encouraged to continue to take advantage of the POA's website, www.bellavistapoa.com, where many services are available, including requesting Activity Cards and Guest Cards, paying assessments and water bills, and purchasing annual golf registrations.