Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Chilli is an eleven month old Red Heeler mix. He is housebroken and good with other dogs. He is afraid of cats. He can be shy at first but warms up quickly. He loves attention and playing with toys. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

