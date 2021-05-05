Pet of the Week

Photo submitted Chilli is an 11-month-old Red Heeler mix. He is housebroken and good with other dogs. He is afraid of cats. He can be shy at first but warms up quickly. He loves attention and playing with toys. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]