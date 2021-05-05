OPINION: Warning bells would be nice

Sadly my wife and I have had several close encounters with cyclists on our beautiful walking and riding trails. We do our best to stay on the paved trails with our dog. With the onset of warmer weather, more and more people are using the trails, walking and cycling.

My concern is the risk older walkers have of being hit or injured by a speeding rider. Everywhere else I have lived, the bike riders were required to have a horn or bell on their bike to announce their approach. Older people, especially, may not have the same hearing ability and cannot anticipate an approaching cyclist without a courtesy bell or horn warning.

Many of the cyclists we have encountered really like to pour it on when they hit the paved trails, jeopardizing young families and the elderly. I have been given a verbal "on your right/left" several times when the bike was only feet away.

It would seem prudent to myself and others to equip bicycles with some type of warning device beyond a "verbal command" to get out of the way.

Thank you

Craig Stewart

Bella Vista