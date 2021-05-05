Obituaries

Joe Y. Cunningham Jr.

Retired Major Joe Y. Cunningham Jr., 88, of Jacksonville passed away on April 26, 2021, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born October 12, 1932, in Hayti, Missouri, to the late Elizabeth (King) and Joe Y. Cunningham Sr. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his two sisters, Alice Smith and Patricia Kennedy.

Joe enlisted into the United States Air Force on January 8, 1951, during the Korean War as a left gunner on the B29 super fortress. A door of opportunity opened for him to train as a pilot. He took it as an eagle and became the youngest pilot to command the KC97s at that time. He flew B47s and B58s during the Cold War and the F4 in Vietnam. He retired on January 31, 1971, after twenty years of honorable service to his country. After retiring, Joe owned a restaurant and later worked as an accountant. He was an avid golfer and loved the days he was able to fly his single-engine aircraft. Joe never met a stranger and loved all the attention his vibrant personality commanded. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, as well as anyone lucky enough to have met him.

Joe is survived by his two daughters, Debora Lee Joyce and Frances Elizabeth Beard; four grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, James A. Cunningham, Douglas McArthur Cunningham, and Ronald Lynn Cunningham.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremations arrangements by Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home, (501) 982-2136.

PAID OBITUARY

Monroe F. Glaser Jr.

Monroe "Shorty" F. Glaser Jr., born in St Louis, Mo., Nov. 1, 1938, died April 27, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was father to Patti Glaser and Tom Glaser; grandfather to Katherine Glaser, Joe Glaser, Tim Glaser.

To those who knew him, he will be remembered for his devotion to his catholic faith, his membership in the Knights of Columbus and for his love of golf.

Services were held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Monday, May 3, 2021.

Condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

George "Chris" Klingman

George "Chris" Klingman, 85, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Circle of Life in Bentonville.

He was born July 25, 1935, in Joplin, Mo., to Edna Harold and George H. Klingman. He enjoyed being outside in the sun, spending time with his family and studying the word of God. After leaving Joplin and moving to Topeka, he worked for Dr. Dodd for over 12 years, starting as a janitor and eventually studying to become an optician. He attended Whites Ferry Road School of Preaching, located in West Monroe, La.; after which, he preached in McCune, Kan., and Baxter Springs, Kan. After a move to Arkansas, he worked at the Walmart Vision Center in Rogers for more than 24 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Gates Klingman (Aug. 2007); one brother, Johnny Klingman; one sister, Eva Klingman; one grandson, George Benjamin Klingman; one granddaughter, Autumn Klingman; and his parents.

Survivors are five sons, Doug Klingman (Monica) of Bentonville, Gene Klingman (Debbie) of Parsons, Kan., Jeff Klingman (Norma) of Rogers, Mike Klingman (adopted daughter-in-law, Twala Metzger) of Bella Vista, Alex Klingman of Bayou LaBatre, Ala.; one daughter, Kris Kelley (Kevin) of Memphis, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Sandy Klingman of Seligman, Mo.; and 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Bella Vista Church of Christ. A celebration of life will begin at 10:30 a.m., at the same location, with Randall Casselman officiating.

Memorials may be sent to a church of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Mark Wesley Watkins

Mark Wesley Watkins was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Roswell, N.M. He died Friday, April 2, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark., at the age of 73.

He met his wife, Tana, while attending Indiana State University. After a whirlwind romance, they married and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A broadcast journalism career, both radio and television news, began in 1970 in Terre Haute, Ind., which took the family to Texas and North Carolina over the years. He finished a 45-year broadcast radio career at WBAP (north Texas) in 2014, at which time he and his wife retired to Bella Vista. He had the privilege of being inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2017. He enjoyed the view from his back porch in Bella Vista, fishing with his sons and attending live music events with his wife.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, James and LaVerne Watkins of Conway, Ark.

He is survived by his wife, Tana Watkins of Bella Vista, Ark.; his sons, Jeff (Michelle) of Prosper, Texas, Sean (Stacie) of Bella Vista; brothers, David Watkins (Dee) of Wichita, Kan., Pete Watkins (Cyndi) of Yukon, Okla.; sister, Sara Ramo and fiancé Louie Schwartzberg of Los Angeles; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Hunters Glen Baptist Church, 4001 Custer Road, in Plano, Texas, with the Reverend Ken Savage officiating. Flowers may be sent directly to the church -- suggested florist is Plano Florist. A cocktail reception will follow at Kelly's Craft Tavern, 3191 Preston Road, Frisco, Texas.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Monroe GLASER

Mark WATKINS