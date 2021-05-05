New Blessings Box in town

Photo submitted At United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, located near the entrance to the staff parking lot, a brightly-colored Blessings Box and a Free Little Library are now ready for use. An invitation is out to the community to keep them both stocked for those in need. You may place non-perishable food items, toiletry items, pet supplies, etc. directly in the Blessings Box. Please check the dates on items to be sure they are not expired. While the box is not a substitute for the supermarket, its contents are available for all, free of charge. Thanks to United Methodist Men, United Methodist Women, and the Youth Group for bringing this important ministry project to successful completion. The address of the church is 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista.

Staff Report