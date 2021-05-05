Little flood damage reported on golf courses

Although heavy rains on April 28 covered the golf courses along 71B with water, there was very little damage, POA general manager Tom Judson said on Friday. The water had not completely receded on Friday, so there might have been damage that was covered up, but he was optimistic.

Other areas in the region had more rain, he said.

Golf maintenance director Keith Ihms explained that the water on the courses was caused by Little Sugar Creek flooding and that was a result of heavy rain in Bentonville and the rest of the creek's watershed. Some of those areas got more than eight inches of rain. Bella Vista got only one to one and a half inches.

It's more damaging to the courses when heavy rain washes down Bella Vista hills onto the golf courses, he explained.

There will be debris to clean up, Judson said. On Friday, he wasn't sure if there would be a need for volunteers or if golf course staff members could do the work themselves. But all the bridges and cart paths seemed to be intact.

Over the years, the golf maintenance department has made some changes to prevent high water damage, Judson said. For example, it raised the irrigation regulators so water couldn't reach them and put removable rails on the bridges that can be safely stored during storms.

He expected Kingsdale and the Country Club to be open this week, but the nine-hole Berksdale course may take a little longer. He hopes to have it open during the week of May 10.