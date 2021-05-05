Keeping You Updated

Kiwanis Club Hanging Plant Sale

The Bella Vista Kiwanis club annual hanging plant sale is scheduled for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 6, 7 and 8, on the Highlands Arvest Bank front lawn. The hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. (Please note that the start time listed last week was incorrect.) Hundreds of beautiful hanging plants raised by local Matkins Greenhouses in a dozen or more types of plants will be offered. All proceeds from these sales will go to benefit local children's needs.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

Bella Vista Animal Shelter fundraisers this week:

Give Back Wednesdays -- On May 5, the Bella Vista Bar & Grill and Lakepoint Restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales of the day to the Animal Shelter. Your patronage is appreciated.

Brats and Dogs -- Saturday, May 8, Allen's Foods will host a brat and hot-dog meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Each meal includes caramelized onions, kraut, chips, dessert and soft beverage. Brat meal, $5; Hot Dog meal, $4. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Farmer's Markets

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmer's Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmer's Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for volunteers and visitors. The new pictorial history book about Bella Vista, called "Bella Vista Images of America," is now available and sales have been brisk. All profits and royalties are being donated to the museum by the co-authors, Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips. The release of the book coincides with the 45th anniversary of the Bella Vista Historical Society, which was founded in 1976 as an outgrowth of the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration in Bella Vista. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Telephone is 479-855-2335. The website is bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 (note date change) at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Property Owners Association -- POA

The election for POA board members closes May 18. Bios, photos and videos of the five candidates running for the POA board are on the POA website at: bellavistapoa.com/election. 2021 board candidates in ballot order are Daniel T. Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan, Jacklyn Gain.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

The new pickle board courts are ready for play at Branchwood park. The four new courts are first-come, first-served. Since the courts will be in high demand, members are reminded to rotate play after one game when others are waiting.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held May 15 via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. New residents are encouraged to attend to learn of the amenities here in Bella Vista. Also, you will be introduced to the mayor (Peter Christie) and the COO of the POA (Tom Judson). If you are interested in learning more about this Welcome Meet and Greet please email [email protected] You will be sent detailed information if interested.

The POA is set to lift covid restrictions in the best manner possible with the understanding that it may cause some to feel uncomfortable. If you feel uncomfortable not wearing a mask, please wear your mask as long as needed. Employees are required to continue carrying a mask at all times and graciously wear a mask if asked by another employee, member or guest to do so. The timetable for POA facilities is as follows:

Golf -- Golfers may still request a cart for themselves until May 14. Voluntary sharing of a cart will be allowed.

Beginning May 14: Double rider carts required; Check-in required in pro shops for all golfers.

Beginning June 1: Cart tags required; Handicap computers back online in the pro shops.

Beginning July 1: Implementation of limited shotguns; eight-minute tee time intervals.

Driving Range -- Social distancing will remain in place until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Driving ranges return to full capacity (normal spacing).

Restaurants and Bars -- Dining room tables are located at least six feet apart for social distancing until June 1. Social distancing has been lifted at the bars. Please ask the host or hostess if you would like to have your server or bartender wear a mask while they are serving you.

Beginning June 1: Restaurant tables return to full capacity (normal spacing); Requests for server or bartender to wear a mask while serving you will be accommodated.

Fitness Facilities -- Equipment will remain placed for social distancing; reservations will be required until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Fitness equipment returned to full capacity. Reservations no longer required; Fitness classes with current schedule will have expanded capacity; Card playing, Billiards/Snooker and group meetings can return.

Gun Ranges -- Masks are no longer mandated for the Pistol and Rifle Range. Groups congregating inside the Skeet and Trap Range Pro Shop remains prohibited until June 1.

Beginning June 1: Pro shop returns to full capacity, groups allowed to meet in the pro shop.

Member Services & Water Department -- Beginning May 3, the Huntley and Metfield offices will be open to the membership every Monday and Friday for in-person assistance. Only two members will be allowed in the waiting room at a time on the days the offices are open. The doors to the offices will remain closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but you may still take advantage of the convenience of contacting the offices via phone or email. The membership is encouraged to continue to take advantage of the POA's website.

Employees -- The POA is mindful of employee concerns regarding maintaining a safe work environment and will continue to rely on CDC guidelines to make decisions concerning the workplace. Thorough, regular cleanings and the use of plexiglass separations will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Beginning May 1, employees will no longer be asked to wear masks, except in certain situations. Employees are always required to carry a mask with them. If a co-worker, member or guest asks you to wear a mask, please accommodate their request. If you are riding in a vehicle with another employee, both employees must agree to not wear a mask. If both do not agree, then both must wear a mask. Please consult with your supervisor or HR if you have any concerns.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers; many tasks are simply business-related activities and require no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Broadcast experience would be nice but is not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.