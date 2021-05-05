Gear Garden ready to go

Another new amenity for Blowing Springs is in the planning stages. An outdoor beer garden may be open for summer visitors.

The park has been steadily growing over the last few years. The RV park was upgraded in 2018, tent camping and one tiny cabin were also added in 2018, as well as outdoor showers attached to restrooms near the pavilion. In 2019, an arboretum was added at the end of the parking lot. The newest amenity, called the Gear Garden, may be open as early as May, POA business manager Tommy Lee said.

A shipping container has already been placed in the future garden. It will be "wrapped" with a unique logo for the new attraction. The inside will be sealed and painted. A walk-up window will be added, along with coolers to keep the beverages cold.

It will probably take only one employee to run the amenity.

Lee said he's already been in touch with the Arkansas Beverage Commission and applied for the necessary permit. He believes it will come through.

There will be signs posted so customers know how far they can carry a beer, but the ABC will also permit "growlers," which are refillable and usually hold a gallon of beer. Those are sealed and can be taken off-site.

All that was left was a signature beer, and Lee turned to a popular local brewery, Bentonville Brewing.

Katie Boykin, C.O.O. at Bentonville Brewing, said her company has partnered with other businesses in the past. When Lee approached her with the idea, it didn't seem feasible because there wasn't a spot in their schedule to add a new beer. But when Lee described the beer they were hoping to serve, Boykin realized it sounded very similar to a lighter lager that was already scheduled.

"It's a cool name," she said, so they rechristened the lager to "Trailhead" and offered it to the POA.

The beer has been on tap at other POA locations and at the brewery in Bentonville, she said. It's been so popular that both Lee and Boykin agreed to stop serving it and to save the last few kegs for the Gear Garden.

Other Bentonville beers will be served as well when the Gear Garden opens.

Customers will use the cement tables and benches already in the park for seating. Although some customers will arrive by bike or on foot, the parking lot near the pavilion will be striped for customers who want to drive.

Lee estimated that 40,000 to 45,000 cyclists use Blowing Springs each year, along with thousands of campers. Many of them will appreciate a place to cool off.

There have been many "pop-up" beer gardens along the area bike trails, he said, as well as some more permanent establishments, and there have been few problems. The cyclists tend to be very responsible.

They are probably thirsty too.