Friends of library raising funds for parking expansion

As the Bella Vista Public Library expands ahead of its parking lot, residents are working to help improve the already-snug parking situation.

Ashley Jones, Friends of the Library president, said the group is working to help bolster parking as the expansion is expected to increase demand and allow more people to use the facility at once.

"The overall expansion is pretty much done, you know, they're working on a few tweaks here and there," she said.

While it is kind of the nearby Bella Vista Baptist Church to allow library users to park on its lot, people shouldn't need to do that, she said.

Additionally, as covid-19 concerns die down and summer starts up, people will be looking for family activities, she said.

"They're going to want to get out and about. I think that's going to be a big deal this summer," she said.

Jones' organization has raised $15,000 so far to help with this project and is working on a new donation drive to help pay for a parking expansion. Jones said she hopes to raise $50,000 total.

If the funds come in soon, she said, the lot could be finished as early as this fall.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at the group's Gofundme, https://gofund.me/dcb8ceef.

This is the first time the Friends have tried fundraising over the web, she said, previously avoiding services because of high user fees.

Jones said she's eager to help with the library because her twin sons love it. The family moved here in 2016 and they've been avid library users ever since, she explained.

"They picked it, honestly," she said.