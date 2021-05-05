Council examines latest impact fee draft

The Bella Vista City Council examined the most recent draft of an impact fee schedule during a Tuesday, April 27, special work session.

A further updated draft could be written into an ordinance and examined as soon as the Monday, May 24, regular meeting.

Mayor Peter Christie said that the city intends to take the ordinance in question to three readings, meaning it will be reviewed for three monthly meetings, in order to allow public input and thorough examination.

Impact fees are one-time fees applied to new construction to help pay for municipal system improvements needed to accommodate new and future development, according to a presentation prepared by TischlerBise, a Maryland-based consulting firm the city hired to help calculate potential impact fees.

The draft officials examined on Monday suggests a total fee of $1,143 for single-family residential developments, $619 per unit for multifamily residential construction, $3,334 per 1,000 square feet of commercial development, $692 per 1,000 square feet of industrial and $1,354 per 1,000 square feet of office development.

Carson Bise with TischlerBise explained that these fees are based largely on the number of people a type of development is expected to bring into the city and, by extension, the need it will place on city services.

The current draft shows fees based on fire and EMS, police and library services.

The fee schedule also needs to be re-examined periodically. Bise said that, for a city growing at the rate Bella Vista is, every five years should be adequate.

Councilmember Steve Bourke said that he's concerned that, while this might help pay for some growth while relieving some of that strain from existing residents, he's concerned it might reduce interest in development in town.

Commercial rates, in particular, seem high, he said.

"If I want to build a 3,000 square foot area, I've got to come up with an extra ten grand. ... I think it would have a detrimental or downward pressure on commercial development," he said.

Bise said he was less concerned.

"I have never seen impact fees drive away development," he said "There is a reason development wants to locate in Northwest Arkansas."

Larger developers will expect these fees, he said, and someone starting a small business is likely to look for existing structures.

Christie said he's eager to see a more complete version of this proposal.

"We look forward to the latest iteration," he said.