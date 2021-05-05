Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable's next meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, and will be held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The program will be presented by Dale Phillips, who will speak about the "Battles of Baton Rouge and Port Hudson. Dale enjoyed a career with the National Park Service before retiring to Bella Vista. He is an authority on the Civil War in the Mississippi River Valley. The Bella Vista Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

BV Computer Club

The next BVCC General Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10, via Zoom. The program will be "Panel of Experts: Q & A," with Pete Opland and Woody Ogden, an opportunity to submit computer-related questions to the panel. If you have a question in advance, email to [email protected] in case research is required for the best answer.

Visitors and guests are welcome. The Zoom meeting connection information will be emailed to all members in advance of the meeting and will be available on the club's website at https://bvcomputerclub.org the weekend before the meeting.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is now possible to join or renew membership online on the BVCC website (see above). The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

On the website, you will find additional information, including scheduled classes, the most current issue of our Bits & Bytes newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms, and updates to scheduled classes.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Monday, May 10, on the Karst Trail at Hobbs State Park. This is an 8.5-mile loop or a 6 miles out-and-back hike. We will meet at Hobb's Visitor Center (20201 AR-12) at 8:45 a.m. to drive to the Karst Trailhead. The distance from Bella Vista is 30 miles.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com. Please read the information titled "COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT" on the website home page.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at New Life Church, located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Annelise Stoker. The title of her presentation is Journey from Citizen of South Africa to USA to Heaven. The feature will be Laurie Anderson with "Big Heart Bread."

This brunch is held the second Wednesday of each month at New Life Church. At this time, reservations are required and masks are required. The brunch is $10 and catered by Papa Mike's. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries which is an international organization. For breakfast reservations or information, call 479-876-5422 or email [email protected]

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class days and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Due to covid, the temporary meeting place is at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church gymnasium, located at 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., at 1 p.m. every Thursday.

On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, wood-burning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, wood-burning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The Club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409 or email, [email protected]

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is meeting again from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director at 479 876 7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) celebrates the start of rehearsals again. If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or checkout www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

BV Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.