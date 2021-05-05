Bella Vista Farmers Market to return starting May 9

The Bella Vista Farmers Market will return for the 2021 season on Sunday, May 9, at a new location.

The market will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods, or simply visit with your neighbors.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at http://www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applications were to be available starting Monday, May 3, and applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact the market coordinator with questions at [email protected]