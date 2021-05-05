No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Still Waiting on Records?

---

Weeks ago, I wrote about the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) being mostly closed due to COVID-19 with staff unable to process requests for information. I warned that unless you have one of a very short list of essential reasons for asking, your request is going back on the pile to be handled later.

Now, the Department of Veterans Affairs is going to work with the National Archives and Records Administration to get COVID-19 vaccines to on-site staff so that they can return to work to process compensation claims. The VA is going to provide enrollment specialists and medical staff with vaccines provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The short list of requests the NPRC is able to handle are true emergencies: records information so veterans can get medical treatment, burials and homeless veterans trying to get into homeless shelters.

And, no, in answer to one Missouri veteran who asked if he could just show up in St. Louis and do his own research. All National Archives research rooms are closed. All museums are closed. No tours, no school visits, nothing involving the public strolling in.

If you have a genuine emergency, you'll need to fax them Standard Form 180, Request Pertaining to Military Records. The NPRC's website says its fax machines are down, but here are alternate fax numbers to send your emergency request: 314-801-0764, 314-801-0762, 314-801-0569, 314-801-0984, 314-801-9195. Include an email address.

On the off chance the records you need have already been digitized online, check www.archives.gov, click Veterans' Service Records. Unfortunately, at this point, all records digitizing has come to a halt.

One has to wonder about the true size of the records request backlog. A letter signed by 185 members of Congress gave the number as 480,000. It also mentions the $15 million given to NPRC to help get the backlog cleared, the emergency number that isn't answered and the call center that isn't staffed.

What did we get for that $15 million?

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

••••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* Are you a fan of hot peppers? One you might want to avoid is the Dragon's Breath chili pepper, which could kill you by causing a type of anaphylactic shock, burning and even closing your airway. But Mike Smith, its inventor, never intended it to be eaten: It was actually developed for use as a topical numbing agent for people who are allergic to regular anesthetics.

* Only two countries use the color purple in their national flags -- Dominica and Nicaragua.

* Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Peter Benchley's "Jaws" made a lot of folks afraid to go back in the water, but perhaps what they should have been more concerned about is the fact that the sea is also home to nearly 200,000 different kinds of viruses!

* It is illegal to enter the House of Parliament while wearing a suit of armor.

* The first person to be charged with driving too fast was Walter Arnold, of the English village Paddock Wood in Kent. On Jan. 28, 1896, he clocked in at four times the speed limit in his Benz -- or a whopping 8 mph. A constable chased him down on a bicycle and issued Arnold a ticket.

* Just as earth has earthquakes, the moon has -- you guessed it -- moonquakes. While less common and less intense than the shakes we know and dread, they're believed to result from tidal stresses connected to the distance between the two bodies.

* The Elysia cf. marginata, a type of sea slug, can not only survive decapitation, but grow an entire new body afterward.

* Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer. It's packed with the enzyme bromelain, which breaks down protein chains.

***

Thought for Today: "Towering genius disdains a beaten path. It seeks regions hitherto unexplored." -- Abraham Lincoln

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

By Steve Becker

FAMOUS HAND

---

North dealer.

East-West vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] A J 5

[H] Q 10 9 6

[D] A 4

[C] K J 8 7

WEST

[S] 8 2

[H] J 8 7 5 3

[D] 10 6 3

[C] 6 5 2

EAST

[S] K 10 7 6 4

[H] 4 2

[D] J 7 5 2

[C] 4 3

SOUTH

[S] Q 9 3

[H] A K

[D] K Q 9 8

[C] A Q 10 9

The bidding:

North East South West

1 NT Pass 4 [C] Pass

4 [S] Pass 5 NT Pass

6 [C] Pass 7 [C]

Opening lead -- five of hearts.

Not much is written about "table feel" -- the ability to sense where certain missing key cards are located. Nevertheless, it is a fact of bridge life that all players try to draw inferences from the actions of their opponents -- and that some players are much better at it than others.

Take this case from the 1996 Spingold Teams. South -- Bart Bramley and his partner, Sidney Lazard -- reached seven clubs as shown, and it was up to Bramley to find the way to make it. His only problem was how to avoid a spade loser. With the king of spades offside, it might appear that Bramley was destined to go down one, but he proved otherwise.

He won the heart lead with the ace, drew three rounds of trump, East discarding a spade, and cashed the heart king. This was followed by a diamond to the ace and the queen of hearts, East and declarer each discarding a spade. Bramley then ruffed the ten of hearts, East discarding a third spade, and led the queen of spades, on which West followed low.

At this point, Bramley stopped to review all the accumulated information -- including what his "table feel" told him. From the standpoint of pure probabilities, East was far more likely to hold the spade king, since he had started with only two clubs and two hearts. This left him with nine cards in spades and diamonds as opposed to only five cards in those suits for West. Also, West might have covered the queen of spades with the king if he had it.

But on top of this, East had shown increasing signs of distress in choosing his three discards, and this made Bramley even more certain that East had the spade king.

So Bramley put up the ace of spades and cashed dummy's last trump, discarding his remaining spade. East, who at this point had the J-7-5 of diamonds and lone king of spades guarding against dummy's jack, elected to let go of a diamond, and declarer's K-Q-9 of diamonds took the last three tricks.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.