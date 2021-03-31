Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Happenings at the Museum

Milkweed Giveaway -- April 3

We're teaming up again with Springdale for Monarchs, Elizabeth Richardson Center, and Springdale Farmers Market to give away milkweed plants from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 3. The event will take place street-side on Johnson Avenue in front of the museum. Stay in your car, we'll bring the milkweeds to you.

Museum staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves. Please show them equal respect by wearing a mask when receiving your plants. There is a five plant limit per adult.

The car line will form in front of the museum, going west; cars will be loaded and leave, then the next car will pull up to receive plants.

Plants are free but donations will be accepted (cash and check only) to support the Elizabeth Richardson Center.

Now Open --

Until further notice, we will be open Monday through Friday and closed Saturday. Every Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, is for high-risk visitors only.

• If you have flu-like covid-19 symptoms (such as fever or chills and shortness of breath), please stay home for now.

• We're limiting the number of visitors at one time, based on social distancing. If you arrive when we're at maximum capacity, we'll ask you to patiently wait until we have room for you.

• Please enter through the front door and exit through the side (east) door to minimize interactions. If you're using a wheelchair or walker, just ring the east doorbell and we'll come to open it for you.

• All visitors must wear face masks. Exceptions: those under two years old and anyone who has trouble breathing or is incapacitated. No mask? No problem. We'll provide you with a free one.

• Please practice social distancing while in the museum. If you visit with children, keep them nearby and socially distanced. If you visit with a group, please stay together.

• Please leave personal belongings and strollers in your car. Purses are okay.

• Our store is closed because social distancing is impossible there.

• If you're a researcher, please email/call/mail research or photo questions and requests due to the small size of our library and the inability to social distance.

Virtual Exhibits/Presentations

Wilson Springs Nature Preserve -- April 17

Join Shiloh Museum staff and volunteers for a pre-recorded exploration of Fayetteville's Wilson Springs Preserve, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, on the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's YouTube channel.

Located in west Fayetteville at the headwaters of Clabber Creek, Wilson Springs Preserve is owned by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. The 121-acre preserve is the largest wetland remnant in Fayetteville and one of the last tallgrass prairies in the region.

To view the program, visit the museum's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/ShilohMuseumofOzarkHistory

The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday Series for families. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum at 479-750-8165 or email [email protected]

Buffalo River Cemeteries -- April 21

Abby Burnett, author of Gone to the Grave: Burial Customs of the Arkansas Ozarks, 1850-1950, will present "Cemeteries near the Buffalo River" in a Zoom program hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, Wednesday, April 21, at noon.

Space for the program is limited and pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, visit the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's events page at http://www.shilohmuseum.org/ or call 750-8165.

Meeting locations

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue. For more information, call the museum at 479-750-8165, visit the website at shilohmuseum.org. or email [email protected]