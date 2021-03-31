Police Reports

Monday, March 22

1:35 a.m. Police arrested Rupard Williams, 53, in connection with an open container, driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and no tag light as well as both misdemeanor and felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Tuesday, March 23

1:07 p.m. Police received a complaint of a dump truck's load getting dumped on Perth Drive. The street department worked to clear the debris.

Wednesday, March 24

3:52 p.m. Police received a complaint about a breaking and entering on McKeever Drive. According to the dispatch log, someone checked on the house and found the doors unlocked, beer cans and trash all over the house, and all the televisions were missing.

7:31 p.m. Police received a report that Fire Engine 3 was stolen. On arrival, officers learned an off-duty firefighter had moved the vehicle.

Thursday, March 25

8:08 a.m. The animal control officer picked up an injured cat and took the animal to a veterinarian for emergency care.

Friday, March 26

12:19 p.m. A tractor-trailer reportedly took out a power pole on Arkansas Highway 340.

6:21 p.m. Police received a walk-in complaint of a stolen truck.

Saturday, March 27

9:04 a.m. Police arrested Marlo Woods, 22, in connection with possession with purpose and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as John Smith, 38, in connection with possession with purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, and driving without a license during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

9:33 p.m. Police arrested Darren Fander, 41, in connection with felony possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Dartmoor Road.

Sunday, March 28

12:00 p.m. Firefighters put out a brush fire on Sherlock Drive.

7:26 p.m. Firefighters put out a stump that caught fire on Portland Lane.