The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | March 31, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

City, county weigh in on lifting of mask mandate
Vaccinations open to Arkansans 16 and older; mask mandate ends
by Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Rice speaks to Lions Club at SAU Tech
by Bradly Gill
$1.5 million bond set for home invasion suspect
by Staff Reports
Flu activity still minimal in Arkansas
ADVERTISEMENT