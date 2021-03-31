Pet of the Week

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Maggie is about one-and-a-half years old. Shelter staff said she's very friendly and loves people but doesn't get along with other cats and would do best as the only cat in the house. She's spayed, litterbox trained and up-to-date on shots. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]