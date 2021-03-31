Men's Chorus looks into the near future

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus was in its eighth week of rehearsals last March preparing for its annual spring concert when things came to a screeching halt.

"Because of [covid-19] we stopped things March 16 last year and that was it," said John Matthews, who has directed the chorus since 2015. "We were like two weeks away from performing. We rehearsed starting the last week in January, all of February and three weeks in March.

"Then we had to shut it down."

That meant no spring fundraiser show where proceeds were set to go to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. That meant no fall show, the only one held each year where tickets are sold as a way to help raise money for the chorus. That meant no Christmas show, a popular annual event in Bella Vista.

"Absolutely, it was hard," Matthews said. "Our group was not pleased about not being able to rehearse and perform.

"Because of covid and because of how air moves, singers were supposed to have 12 feet between them and anyone else and that's why the chorus had to stop meetings," he said. "We would have had to have a huge rehearsal space or would have to have met outside and that's pretty tough for us to do."

The light at the end of the tunnel for the 43-year-old chorus, however, is beginning to get brighter and brighter.

As covid cases continue to go down, more people are getting vaccinated and restrictions continue to be lifted. Matthews said he's been reaching out to the 38 chorus members who participated last year about soon returning to the rehearsal room.

"I've polled the group and haven't heard from all of them, but the response has been extremely good," Matthews said. "There are some naysayers, and I kind of can't blame them. I just try to relay to everyone that all precautions are being taken and everyone's safety is paramount."

Matthews said precautious will include having the singers wear face shields during rehearsals at First United Methodist Church -- at least getting started.

"We are going to wear face shields, and everyone will have to be vaccinated. That's a requirement to come back," Matthews said. "The masks will hamper the sounds a little bit because, when you speak, the sound goes forward; now it will have to go down and out, which is tougher but still safer.

"But until everyone is assured there is no danger, I will continue to use the face shields."

Matthews said his goal is to resume rehearsals May 3 and continue each week through August in preparation for a fall concert, depending on the availability of Bella Vista Community Church -- the site of performances.

"By that time, numbers might be where we can go without a shield," he said.

And what kind of show can the public expect when the group finally gets to hit the stage again?

"Well, a lot of the men still have the music for the show we were rehearsing for when things got shut down last year," Matthews said. "I don't know what kind of show we'll do yet."

"Maybe the first half of the show will be 'The Show that Was' and the second half 'Into the Future,'" Matthews added with a chuckle.

The chorus recently had an open house where archives and history being donated to the Bella Vista Historical Society were on display. While Matthews was unable to attend the event, he said he heard it was very successful and proved, once again, how much the community loves the musical group.

"A lot of people are interested in our archives," Matthews said. "And that's wonderful."

The chorus is an organized, nonprofit unit with officers, committees, bylaws and uniforms. Each member pays a small fee to belong, which helps pay the expenses. With the passage of time, the number of chorus members has varied but, at one time, reached a high of 90.

Matthews said the group is always accepting new members and, if anyone is interested, information on contacting the chorus can be found at bellavistamenschorus.org.

Meanwhile, Matthews will be counting down the days until he gets to hear that first note played and that first word sung when the group gathers again.

"I'm ready," he said. "I'm am so ready."

File photo The Bella Vista Men's Chorus donates much of its proceeds. In 2019, the Bella Vista Library was a recipient of $2,000.