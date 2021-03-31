Hearing loss and healthy aging

For most people hearing loss can be subtle and gradual. At first you may hardly notice it, and just turn the television up more, or avoid noisy restaurants. You find yourself feeling more tired, stressed, or even depressed from struggling to follow conversations.

But know that you are not alone. New data shows that approximately half of all adults over the age of 60 have hearing loss and given the aging demographics of the United States, that number is increasing every day.

Blue Wave Hearing's Dr. Molly Dillon, a clinical audiologist, points out that hearing loss plays a key role in healthy aging because it is closely related to how humans interact with the world around them. Loss of hearing is associated with social isolation, which, in turn, has long been known as a strong predictor of dementia and cognitive decline.

"Helping patients reconnect with family and friends is the most rewarding part of my job. It is very satisfying to see the immediate impact better hearing can make." Dr. Dillon says.

For those with diabetes (a staggering one in every 10 people in this country), one of the complications may be damage to the ear, which, along with causing hearing loss, can affect balance and increase the risk of falls.

In short, hearing loss affects more than just your ability to hear clearly. At Blue Wave, we know that better hearing means a better quality of life for our patients. Dr. Dillon says "The best part of my day is when I see the transformational power of sound: It's the moment when my patient hears clearly again, for the first time in years. The smile on their face lights up the whole room."

A hearing test is only a starting point in customizing a hearing aid specifically to your hearing loss and lifestyle. Blue Wave is proud to be the longest running, independent, family owned hearing care practice in Benton County, celebrating 21 years of service to the community.

Don't wait any longer. Schedule a hearing evaluation today by calling 479-876-0110 or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com. 22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista.