Getting Round Two

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighters help patients sign in for a vaccine clinic last Thursday, March 25, where an estimated 1,300 to 1,400 patients received their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighters help patients sign in for a vaccine clinic last Thursday, March 25, where an estimated 1,300 to 1,400 patients received their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Firefighters help patients sign in for a vaccine clinic last Thursday, March 25, where an estimated 1,300 to 1,400 patients received their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rod Barrett (left), a retired firefighter-paramedic injects Jan Hagan with his second covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccine clinic last Thursday, March 25. Hagan said the clinic was moving smoothly and he was very happy to see this level of cooperation between the city, POA and Northwest Medical Center. "I'm really proud of this," he said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rod Barrett (left), a retired firefighter-paramedic injects Jan Hagan with his second covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccine clinic last Thursday, March 25. Hagan said the clinic was moving smoothly and he was very happy to see this level of cooperation between the city, POA and Northwest Medical Center. "I'm really proud of this," he said.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Rod Barrett (left), a retired firefighter-paramedic injects Jan Hagan with his second covid-19 vaccine dose during a vaccine clinic last Thursday, March 25. Hagan said the clinic was moving smoothly and he was very happy to see this level of cooperation between the city, POA and Northwest Medical Center. "I'm really proud of this," he said.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]