POA BOARD CANDIDATE: Gain believes in data

Jackie Gain describes herself as "data-driven." She's been working in corporate finance for 37 years, most recently as a global auditor.

She doesn't let the negativity on social media bother her.

"Social media is an easy way to vent without consequences. I try to take it with a grain of salt," she said.

She loves the POA restaurants as an amenity but wants to look more closely at the financials. Some costs, especially labor, may be too high.

But she loves the views at both Lakepoint on Loch Lomond and BV's Grill overlooking the Country Club Golf Course. She enjoys taking out-of-town company to both restaurants and is looking forward to visiting the improved Highland's Pub.

She also likes Papa Mike's and considers it a great place for community gatherings.

The two-tier assessment plan is fair, she said, because residents are going to use the amenities much more than nonresidents. However, she is open to finding a way to differentiate usage fees for nonresident members.

She learned about the amenities by volunteering for the Recreation Committee. She's only lived in the area since 2017 but is already in her second year of committee service.

The next big issue may be financial, she said. The POA needs to add to reserves to be prepared for whatever the future may bring.

There are also ways to improve communications with both members and the city government, she said. While the POA newsletters are good, it might be worthwhile to add more opportunities for members to speak to POA administrators in person. She's hoping that "Coffee and Questions," sessions with General Manager Tom Judson and his senior staff, will resume and fill that need. She would like to see them meet somewhere that serves food.

"It's important to me to be active in the community, Gain said. In other communities, she's volunteered as an elementary school mentor, a church youth leader, and treasurer for several organizations. She also has worked with United Way and Habitat for Humanity.