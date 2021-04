Wednesday Cornhole

Winners March 24 were: Game 1 -- Bill Armstrong; Game 2 -- Bill Dieleman; Game 3 -- Liz Reider.

Thursday Bowling

Winners March 25 were: Art Hamilton, three games

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners March 27 were: Blue Team (won by one point in playoff) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Dieleman, and Jerry Yarno. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Liz Reider, Laura Aersema, Bill Armstrong and Marj Shafer.