BVPD wants you to arrive home safely

BELLA VISTA -- Whatever message is waiting on your phone while you are driving your car can wait. It takes only seconds not to see a child in the roadway, a car stopped in front of you, or any other situation that can lead to a deadly crash.

The Bella Vista Police Department wants to help ensure our residents and visitors arrive back home safely. That's why we will be taking to the streets in April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month for additional distracted driving patrol.

Distracted driving puts not only you but other drivers in danger. We will be on the lookout for those who don't have their full attention on the road. Distractions while driving can include talking or texting on a phone, eating, drinking, chatting with other passengers, changing the radio station or rerouting navigation.

In Arkansas, the use of a hand-held cell phone for texting, typing, email or accessing the internet is against the law, regardless of the driver's age. This is a primary offense, which means any law enforcement officer can pull you over for observing this violation.

Think twice before checking that text message, to ensure you and those on the road with you make it safely home. If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.