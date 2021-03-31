POA BOARD CANDIDATE: Berghamer: POA is a business

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association is different than other POAs, board candidate Dan Berghamer said. It's also has a bit of PR problem.

Berghamer spent his career in business, first as a business owner and then as a consultant. He moved to Bella Vista in 2018 and wants to put the skills he learned in business to work for the POA.

Keeping the amenities private will be an issue going forward, he predicted.

"I believe the things they are doing now, like the trails, are inviting people into Bella Vista. I don't have a problem with the trails but, if you invite the public in, it will increase the cost. The members will be asking why are we letting people in and paying for them."

He's also concerned about the two-tier assessment system, but he wants to know more about it.

"I think we really have to look at who has those membership lots," he said. He believes most are owned by people outside of driving range, so they weren't purchased in order to use the amenities. However, if someone buys a lot as an investment, they should probably pay the same assessment as a resident since they stand to make a profit.

POA-run restaurants are always an issue. Berghamer said he understands that the buildings predated the current management. It was either open a restaurant or tear the buildings down, he said, so running the restaurants seems like the better choice. But in order to run a successful restaurant, you need someone with the right skill set, he said.

Also, the POA restaurants at the Country Club and Lakepoint serve a specific faction of Bella Vistans. To be successful in food and beverage, the POA may need to expand its repertoire and open a business like Papa Mike's that is affordable for everyone.

Berghamer considers the POA a business and wants to treat it as one.

"I believe my analytical skills and business acumen can help the POA to run more efficiently and cost-effectively, hopefully turning losses into profits."