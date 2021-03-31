Bella Vista trails offer all

It's safe to say that, when it comes to trails, Bella Vista offers it all.

From challenging trails that give mountain bikers an instant thrill to a plethora of paved walking trails for a peaceful, casual walk or run, options are aplenty.

The trails are maintained by the Bella Vista POA but are utilized by all.

"The trails in Bella Vista were designed and constructed primarily for mountain biking, although use of the trails for hiking is permitted," according to a statement on the POA website. "With numerous elevation changes due to the Ozark Mountains, you can find various levels of challenging trails. We have paved walking trails available at Lake Bella Vista, Loch Lomond and Branchwood. And bring your furry friends with you to the Loch Lomond trail as there is a dog park for their enjoyment."

For Trey Anson, trails and outdoor recreation manager with the POA, the trails are not only one of his professional passions but also one of his personal hobbies. In fact, ask Anson about the trails, and his passion is evident.

"We have multi-use trails, trails for hiking, trails for biking, trails for dog walking. We have it all," Anson said. "We have excellent mountain bike trails and trails that are set up to do many functions."

And like other outdoor activities, last year's covid-19 spike made the trails as popular as ever.

"Covid increased the number of hikers, the number of dog walkers and the number of runners," he said. "Especially hikers and walkers and runners. Biking is a sport and there's a commitment to it, but hikers and bikers are people looking for something to do. People just need comfortable shoes to hike, and it was an immediate relief of the pressures of covid.

"The trails use was growing already but, like it has been all over the country, we had a huge increase in the popularity. It doubled. With covid traffic and just new traffic in general."

The Blowing Springs biking trails are part of the Back 40 trail system and offer 6.3 miles of natural-surface trails at Blowing Springs Park, which may also be suitable for hiking. The rolling contour trails range from two to three feet wide.

The trails are designed and constructed to be used by mountain bikers of all ages and skill levels, although use of the trails for hiking is permitted. The trails have been designed to take advantage of the park's natural beauty, including its many bluff lines, springs, caverns and established natural habitat. One of the trails' highlights is a 30-foot bridge that leaves a rock shelf to connect to the trail below that winds around to a "natural air-conditioned cavern," which releases 60-degree air.

The trail system includes a total of eight bridges and 15 benches. Given the terrain, some of the trails are inherently more challenging, however, the trail was built with safety and sustainability in mind.

Another popular trail is the Branchwood Nature Trail paved loop, a 1.5-mile paved walking and biking trail with scenic bridges and benches, and the Loch Lomond walking trail paved loop.

The Loch Lomond loop is a nearly 3,300-foot walking trail that sits on the west side of Bella Vista. It's a level trail located below the Loch Lomond Dam and has a paved surface and available parking.

The Tanyard Creek Nature Trail, which was constructed by volunteers, is a two-part trail, with parking. The first part of the paved walking trail is a relatively level 0.3-mile loop through open country.

Meanwhile, the other portion of the trail is moderately hilly. The trail stretches through woods and along Tanyard and Sunshine creeks. This portion of the trail has a well-maintained natural surface. In addition, the two-mile trail connects to the top of the Lake Windsor Dam, which takes hikers past a popular waterfall.

The Back 40 trail system is a 40-mile soft mountain biking trail system that is located on the east side of Bella Vista. This trail was designed and constructed primarily for mountain biking, but also is popular with hikers.

"The Back 40 is a great collection of trails," Anson said.

Bella Vista's new Little Sugar Trails features mountain bike trails with varying degrees of difficulty. The first 12 miles of the Little Sugar trail opened in the central part of the city in late 2019.

"Several years ago, we built what we call the Back 40, east of Highway 71," Anson said. "The last two years, they've been building the Little Sugar Trail, which is between Highway 71 and Forest Hills and is about 50 miles."

What makes the trails in Bella Vista so unique is that many can be quickly accessed by residents simply walking out of their front door.

"People can walk out of their house, and without having to walk very far, be in nature and be on a trail," Anson said. "Our trail systems are in residential neighborhoods and are designed so everyone in the area has pretty immediate access."